North 65 Center to host blood drive

A blood drive will be held at the North 65 Center of Trenton next week. The Community Blood Center will accept blood donations on March 1st from noon to 6 o’clock.

Masks are required for all donors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Appointments are preferred. Schedule an appointment at this link, and enter the group code TN.

Trenton RSVP, the North 65 Center, and the Trenton Lions Club sponsor the blood drive on March 1st.

More information can be obtained by contacting Betty Tinker at 816-351-9308 or Edna Foster at 660-359-3836.

