An announcement has been made that the North 65 Center in Trenton will be closed this week as a precautionary measure.

There will be no daytime activities or congregate meals will be available through Friday.

Grab and Go meals will be offered. Home delivery of meals will continue on a daily basis. To order a grab and go meals, persons are to call the North 65 Center at 359 3058 by 9:30 on the day you want to pick up the meal.

