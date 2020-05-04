North 65 Center in Trenton to resume curbside “Grab-n-Go” meal pickup

Upon the recommendation of Young at Heart Resources, formerly known as the Northwest Area Agency on Aging, the North 65 Center in Trenton will continue its closure to congregate clients through May 15th when the situation will be re-evaluated.

The North 65 Center notes those who are served are part of the population most vulnerable to COVID-19. While senior center officials understand everyone is anxious to return to normal, but precautions must be taken for the clients served.

In another announcement, the curbside Grab ‘n Go pickup will resume Tuesday, May 5th. Orders may be called in at 359-3058 the day before. Pick up time is between 11:00 and 11:30 am. The procedure will remain the same as previously used. When you get in the parking lot, call the North 65 Center and your meal will be brought to your vehicle.

