North 65 Center in Trenton to host blood drive

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and the Trenton Lions Club sponsor a blood drive for the Trenton community next month.

The Community Blood Center will conduct the blood drive at the North 65 Center of Trenton September 10th from noon to 6 o’clock. Appointments may be made at the Blood Center Website using the sponsor code “trenton.”

Call Edna Foster with RSVP at 660-359-3836 for more information. Medical eligibility questions should be directed to 1-800-688-0900.

The Community Blood Center reports that an individual in the area served by the blood center needs a blood transfusion every four minutes.

