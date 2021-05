Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North 65 Center in Trenton will hold a fundraiser dinner by reservation only.

The meal will be available for dine-in or carry-out on May 28th from 5 o’clock to 7:30 in the evening. The menu will include prime rib, baked potatoes, green beans, hot rolls, and dessert. The cost is $18 per plate.

Reserve meals by May 25th for the North 65 Center fundraiser on May 28th by calling 660-359-3058.

