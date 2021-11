The Highway Patrol reports a Norborne man sustained serious injuries when a vehicle rolled over in northern Saline County on Friday afternoon, November 19.

An air ambulance transported 54-year-old Timothy Langton to University Hospital in Columbia.

The vehicle traveled north on Ivory Trail before attempting to make a right turn half of a mile north of Route F and rolling over.

Extensive damage was reported for the vehicle and the patrol notes Langton did not wear a seat belt.