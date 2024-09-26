Non-hunters advised on safety during Missouri deer and turkey season

With Missouri’s deer and turkey hunting seasons currently underway, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds non-hunters to practice safety measures when spending time outdoors during these active periods.

The fall hunting seasons for deer and turkey are as follows:

Archery deer and turkey season: September 15 to November 10 November 22 to January 15

Firearms deer season: Youth Portion: October 26 to October 27 November portion: November 11 to November 21 Antlerless portion: November 24 to December 4 Alternative methods portion: December 23 to January 2

Fall firearms turkey season: October 1 to October 31



“Safety while hunting is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter,” said MDC Hunter Education Coordinator Justin McGuire. “Hunters must clearly identify their targeted game animals before putting their fingers on the triggers of their firearms or before drawing their bows when archery hunting. They must also be aware of what is behind their targets and should never shoot at movement or sound.”

McGuire emphasized that non-hunters can also take precautions while venturing into areas where hunting occurs. MDC suggests the following safety measures for non-hunters:

Wear bright clothing to increase visibility, such as a bright orange hat, jacket, or pack.

Protect pets by placing a bright orange vest or bandana on dogs accompanying you, and always keep them leashed.

Avoid earth-toned clothing such as tan and brown that may blend with the surroundings.

Be mindful of active hunting periods , which typically occur early in the morning and late in the afternoon when game animals are most active.

Stay on designated trails to minimize the risk of entering hunting zones. Trails are designed to protect both public users and sensitive habitats.

Inform someone of your location and expected return time whenever venturing into the outdoors.

Make your presence known if you hear gunshots, raising your voice to alert hunters that you are nearby.

Respect hunters’ space by refraining from creating unnecessary noise once they are aware of your presence.

Plan ahead by researching hunting seasons and the lands where hunting is permitted. Missouri hunting season information is available at and the lands where hunting is permitted. Missouri hunting season information is available at this link

Use the MDC Places to Go feature at at this link to find conservation areas that allow or prohibit hunting.

By following these guidelines, non-hunters can ensure they remain safe while enjoying Missouri’s outdoors during hunting seasons.

