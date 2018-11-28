Nominations sought for NCMC/TJC Distinguished Alumni

Nominations for distinguished alumni from North Central Missouri College and Trenton Junior College are being accepted for 2018. The North Central Missouri College Foundation, Inc. will honor the selected alumni who attended either TJC or NCMC with a formal presentation and ceremony during our Voyage Fund celebration on February 23, 2019.

To nominate an alum (either a graduate or someone who successfully completed one semester of classes at NCMC/TJC), individuals can complete a nomination form and forward to the Development Office at 1301 Main Street, Trenton, MO 64683. A form can be obtained by calling Tricia Key in the NCMC Development/Foundation Office at 660-357-6415. Alternatively, individuals can complete an online nomination form (requires Adobe Acrobat) at the following link on the NCMC website: www.ncmissouri.edu/alumni/nomination-form/. The deadline for submitting nominations is January 7, 2019.

Alums do not have to reside in the immediate area to be considered. Deceased alumni are not eligible for consideration. Criteria for the selection of honorees includes attendance to NCMC/TJC, success in their chosen professional field or through their voluntary service, support to the college and involvement in community including church, civic and family activities.

Previous TJC/NCMC Distinguished Alumni have included Dr. Joanna Anderson, Mike Arbuckle, Cathy Brantley Bailey, John R. Bain, Larry D. Barnes, Phyllis Jackson Bendure, Franklin Bosley, Frederick Bosley, Harry Bratton, Marcaline Wilson Brown, Bruce Constant, George Constant, Paul J. Costello, Linda A. Crooks, Dr. Linda Kay Smith Crowe, Jack Derry, Claude and Nadine Dunn Eckert, R.E. Bob Gallup, Arlie Hamilton Gentry, Donald L. Gibson, Rep. Linda Wildman Gray, Betty Frances Hall, John Philip Hamilton, Charles Hoffman, Chris Hoffman, H. Frank Hoffman, Mary Jo Hoffman, Phil Hoffman, Judge James T. Holcomb, Dr. John Holcomb, Edward E. Holt, Lloyd Ketcham, Dr. J.A. Keuhn, Steve Maxey, Marian Abernathy McCarty, George “Jack” McCausland, Dr. Jerry Hammond McClelland, Cathy Clark McKay, Dr. Grace Marie Warren McReynolds, Patricia Furlong Mertens, Woody Overton, Max B. Oyler, W.W. “Pete” Peery, Dr. James Michael Ritze, William Robbins, Harvey A. Roberson, Phillip J. Schlarb, Marvin Sharp, Robert & Ann Mayo Sibbit, Don Sipes, Dr. Lester Skaggs, Cathie Higdon Smith, Dennis Walker, Herb Webster, Bob Witten, Dr. David Witten and Donald & Letha Woodard.