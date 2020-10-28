Nominations sought for NCMC/TJC Distinguished Alumni

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

Nominations for distinguished alumni from North Central Missouri College and Trenton Junior College are being accepted for 2020. The North Central Missouri College Foundation, Inc. will honor the selected alumni who attended TJC/NCMC during the Pirates Ball being planned for March 2021.

To nominate an alum (either a graduate or someone who successfully completed one semester of classes at TJC/NCMC), a nomination form must be completed and forwarded to the NCMC Foundation Office at 1301 Main Street, Trenton, MO 64683. A form can be obtained by calling Tricia Key in the NCMC Foundation Office at 660-357-6415. An online nomination form can be obtained via the following link on the NCMC website: www.ncmissouri.edu/alumni/nomination-form/.

The deadline for submitting nominations is January 8, 2021.

Alums do not have to reside in the immediate area to be considered. Deceased alumni are not eligible for consideration. Criteria for selecting honorees include attendance at TJC/NCMC, success in their chosen professional field or voluntary service, support to the college, and community involvement, including church, civic, and family activities.

“Alumni from Trenton Junior College (which became North Central Missouri College in 1988) and North Central Missouri College have gone on to do amazing things in their professional and personal lives,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “We want to highlight those achievements, and no better time is then during the Pirates Ball, which celebrates the NCMC Foundation’s Annual Giving Campaign the Voyage Fund and all things NCMC.”

Previous TJC/NCMC Distinguished Alumni have included Dr. Joanna Anderson, Mike Arbuckle, Arnie Arneson, Cathy Brantley Bailey, Kevin Bailey, John R. Bain, Larry D. Barnes, Phyllis Jackson Bendure, Franklin Bosley, Frederick Bosley, Harry Bratton, Marcaline Wilson Brown, Bruce Constant, George Constant, Paul J. Costello, Linda A. Crooks, Dr. Linda Kay Smith Crowe, Jack Derry, Claude, and Nadine Dunn Eckert, R.E. Bob Gallup, Arlie Hamilton Gentry, Donald L. Gibson, Rep. Linda Wildman Gray, Betty Frances Hall, John Philip Hamilton, Charles Hoffman, Chris Hoffman, H. Frank Hoffman, Mary Jo Hoffman, Phil Hoffman, Judge James T. Holcomb, Dr. John Holcomb, Edward E. Holt, Loma Hurst, Lloyd Ketcham, Dr. J.A. Keuhn, Steve Maxey, Marian Abernathy McCarty, George “Jack” McCausland, Dr. Jerry Hammond McClelland, Cathy Clark McKay, Dr. Grace Marie Warren McReynolds, Patricia Furlong Mertens, Woody Overton, Max B. Oyler, W.W. “Pete” Peery, Dr. James Michael Ritze, William Robbins, Harvey A. Roberson, Phillip J. Schlarb, Allan Seidel, Marvin Sharp, Robert & Ann Mayo Sibbit, Don Sipes, Dr. Lester Skaggs, Cathie Higdon Smith, Sam Smith, Evelyn Trickel, Dennis Walker, Herb Webster, Bob Witten, Dr. David Witten, and Donald & Letha Woodard.

Information about the NCMC Foundation and Alumni Association can be found at https://www.ncmissouri.edu/alumni/ or contact Alicia Endicott, Director of Development at 660-357-6403, or aendicott@mail.ncmissouri.edu.

The photo included in this article features the class of 2019 Honorees: (L to R) Sam Smith, Loma Hurst, and Kevin Bailey.

