Nominate an outstanding Missouri volunteer for the 22nd Annual Show Me Service Awards

The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC) is seeking nominations for the 22nd Annual Show Me Service Awards. The Show Me Service Awards highlight the service and volunteerism that Missourians provide to strengthen communities and improve quality of life. To provide a diverse group of awardees each year, the awards are presented by region and include age-specific awards, national service awards, business awards, and community awards.

The Show Me Service Awards are divided into seven categories and awarded across four regions: North/Central, St. Louis area, Kansas City area, and Southern. Categories include Youth, Adult, Senior, AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Seniors (Senior Corps), Business Excellence, and Community Excellence. Award nominees will compete with only those from their region and in their same category.

To nominate someone who is making a difference in your community, complete the form now available here. The nomination period is now open and will close on Monday, March 11, at 11:59 p.m. The Show Me Service Awards ceremony presentation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in the Capitol Rotunda at 2:30 p.m.

