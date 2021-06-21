Nominate a veteran or active service member for 2021 Missouri State Fair Flag Retreat Ceremony

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The deadline to nominate a Missouri veteran or active duty service member for the 2021 Missouri State Fair Military Flag Retreat Ceremony is fast approaching.

Veterans and active duty service members from across Missouri are eligible to be honored in a Military Flag Retreat Ceremony that will take place near the Centennial Entrance on the Missouri State Fairgrounds during one of the eleven days of the Missouri State Fair.

As a part of the selection process, individuals can be nominated using a form available on the Missouri State Fair website, accessible through this link. Nominees must be Missouri residents and available to attend one of the eleven days of the 119th Missouri State Fair, Aug. 12-22. Once a nomination form is complete, it can be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the Missouri State Fair office. The deadline to submit nominations is July 5, 2021.

Send in your nominations now to join us in honoring our military servicemen and women at the Military Flag Retreat Ceremony at the 2021 Missouri State Fair.

