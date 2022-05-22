Nominate a veteran or active duty military member to be honored at the Missouri State Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Fair is accepting nominations for Veteran/Active Military Honoree of the Day, sponsored by Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom, Inc., and Starline Brass.

Eleven veterans/active duty service members from Missouri will be chosen from the nominations and honored in a Military Flag Retreat ceremony to take place daily in a new location, just outside the Historic Administration Building on the Fairgrounds.

Individuals can be nominated using a form available on the Missouri State Fair website. Nominees must be Missouri residents and available to attend one of the eleven days of the 120th Missouri State Fair, Aug. 11-21. Once a nomination form is complete, it can be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the Missouri State Fair marketing office to be entered into the selection process. The deadline to submit nominations is July 5, 2022.

Send in your nominations now at this link to honor our military servicemen and women in the return of the Military Flag Retreat Ceremony at the 2022 Missouri State Fair.