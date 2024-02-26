Nominate a local livestock producer recognizing their accomplishments

Share To Your Social Network

Local livestock producers who demonstrate outstanding achievements in the livestock industry are asked to apply for an award recognizing their accomplishments. The Missouri Livestock Symposium is currently accepting applications for the Missouri Livestock Achievement Award.

Eligible applicants can be producers of livestock, agribusiness personnel, agency personnel, or agriculture educators in the state of Missouri. Other parties who have been long-time supporters of the Missouri livestock industry will also be considered.

According to the committee chairman, Garry Mathes, this award recognizes livestock leaders from across the state.

Vice-chairman, Zac Erwin states “We know there are individuals, business and agency personnel, and educators that have made tremendous contributions to the livestock industry in this state and beyond, and we want to recognize them for their career achievements.”

The selected applicant will become a member of the Missouri Livestock Symposium Hall of Fame and will be inducted during the Friday evening program of the Missouri Livestock Symposium on December 6, 2024.

The award nomination form can be found at this link , by emailing [email protected] and requesting the form, or by contacting the Adair County MU Extension office at 660-665-9866. Nominations are due September 1, 2024.

The 25th annual Missouri Livestock Symposium is December 6 & 7, 2024 at the William Mathew Middle School. Visit the Missouri Livestock Symposium website or their Facebook page for more details.

