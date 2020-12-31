No injuries reported in crash at 9th and Oklahoma in Trenton; one driver cited for failing to obey a traffic light

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Emergency medical services evaluated one Trenton resident, and another was cited after a two-vehicle accident on the afternoon of December 29th.

Trenton Police Lieutenant Larry Smith says 44-year-old Nichole Jean Hyer refused transport for medical attention and reported no injuries at the scene. No injuries were reported for the other driver, 19-year-old Jordin Paige Miller.

Miller was cited for allegedly failing to obey a traffic signal causing a motor vehicle crash and has a municipal court date of January 19th.

Smith reports Miller claimed to have a green light before making a left turn from Ninth Street to Oklahoma Avenue and initially did not see Hyer’s car, traveling west on Ninth Street. Hyer also said she had a green light. The car struck the pickup, causing damage to the front of the car.

The car was towed from the scene as the driver’s side airbag in the car had deployed. Smith observed damage to the pickup’s front passenger side corner, but Miller told him that damage was old.

