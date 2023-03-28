No election needed for 15 entities within Grundy County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

When voters cast ballots for Tuesday’s election, 15 entities within Grundy County will not be listed. That’s because each had the exact number of candidates file for open positions. State law allows these entities to forgo having an election.

According to the Grundy County Clerk’s office, entities not required to have an election ballot include the school districts of Grundy R-5, Laredo R-7, Newtown-Harris R-3, and Tri-County R-7 of Jamesport. Others are Grundy County’s Public Water Supply District and the Linn-Livingston County Public Water Supply District.

No election will be held in the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District and the towns of Tindall and Laredo. Townships within Grundy County that had the exact number of candidates file for positions of Trustee, board member, and clerk are Lincoln, Liberty, Washington, Harrison, Taylor, and Trenton.

Voters go to the polls next Tuesday, April 4th. Grundy County again will have eight voting locations. Four are within the city of Trenton and there’s one in Spickard, Galt, Laredo, and Edinburg.

