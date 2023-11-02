No bond for Chillicothe man accused of sex-related felonies

A Chillicothe resident, identified as 55-year-old Ricky Allen, is currently facing serious felony charges in Livingston County, according to recent online court documents.

The charges against Allen include first-degree rape or attempted rape, as well as first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, with both charges being classified as aggravated sexual offenses. These allegations are reported to have originated from an incident that occurred in September.

As per the latest updates, Allen has been ordered to be detained without the possibility of bond. His initial court appearance is slated for Thursday afternoon, November 2nd.