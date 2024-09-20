Nine properties up for review at Trenton Building and Nuisance Board meeting

Nine addresses are to be reviewed Monday, Sept. 23, during a meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Trenton City Hall.

At last month’s meeting, the board declared nuisances at five locations.

Advancing for review on Monday night are 907 and 909 Main Street; 601 Pleasant View, 1711 Mable Street, and 1610 Cedar Street.

A public hearing is scheduled Monday for 608 West 10th Street.

Findings of fact are listed for 2418 Fisherman Road and 120 Highland Street.

A certificate of a dangerous building has been placed on the deed for 1413 Main Street.

The building board meeting also includes updates on current structures and the police department’s nuisance report.

