Nine properties up for review at Trenton Building and Nuisance Board meeting

Nine addresses are to be reviewed Monday, Sept. 23, during a meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Trenton City Hall.
At last month’s meeting, the board declared nuisances at five locations.
Advancing for review on Monday night are 907 and 909 Main Street; 601 Pleasant View, 1711 Mable Street, and 1610 Cedar Street.
A public hearing is scheduled Monday for 608 West 10th Street.
Findings of fact are listed for 2418 Fisherman Road and 120 Highland Street.
A certificate of a dangerous building has been placed on the deed for 1413 Main Street.
The building board meeting also includes updates on current structures and the police department’s nuisance report.