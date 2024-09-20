Nine properties up for review at Trenton Building and Nuisance Board meeting

Local News September 20, 2024 John Anthony
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

Nine addresses are to be reviewed Monday, Sept. 23, during a meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Trenton City Hall.

At last month’s meeting, the board declared nuisances at five locations.

Advancing for review on Monday night are 907 and 909 Main Street; 601 Pleasant View, 1711 Mable Street, and 1610 Cedar Street.

A public hearing is scheduled Monday for 608 West 10th Street.

Findings of fact are listed for 2418 Fisherman Road and 120 Highland Street.

A certificate of a dangerous building has been placed on the deed for 1413 Main Street.

The building board meeting also includes updates on current structures and the police department’s nuisance report.

Post Views: 195

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

John Anthony

https://www.kttn.com/

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.