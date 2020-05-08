Nine employees of Trenton R-9 School District to retire

Nine employees of the Trenton R-9 School District will be retiring from their positions, some with long term tenure. Each is to receive a gift from the R-9 Board of Education.

According to the school district, to be recognized are Karla Lowrey and Mary Woodson for 27 years each; Brenda Owen for 22 years; Suzi Beck and Penny Roberts, each for 17 years; and Wes Croy for 15 years. Others retiring at Trenton and their years of service include Ron Franklin and Fran Miller for five years each; and Lisa Wallace for three years.

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education meets in regular session Tuesday evening at 5:30 in a virtual meeting with a link available during the day for the public to view the session.

The R-9 agenda includes a recommendation on adding two positions: high school head coach for girls wrestling and an activities supervisor. Safety information includes a tentative schedule for summer activities as the school district continues to re-evaluate and make changes as needed to comply with current COVID-19 conditions.

Other topics include an evaluation of the federal title program, reports from school principals and the superintendent, and an executive session for personnel.

