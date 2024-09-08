Nine arrests reported in north Missouri from September 6-8, 2024

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently released a report detailing the number of arrests made in north Missouri between September 6, 2024, and September 8, 2024. The report indicates that a total of nine individuals were arrested during this period. Some of the reasons for these arrests include driving while intoxicated, traffic violations, and possession of controlled substances.

Randy L. Tilden, a 43-year-old male from Unionville, Missouri, was arrested on September 6, 2024, at 11:58 p.m. in Putnam County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Tilden was taken to the Putnam County Jail and was released after processing.

Debra A. Howe, a 67-year-old female from Edina, Missouri, was arrested on September 7, 2024, at 10:18 p.m. in Knox County. Howe was charged with driving while intoxicated and a seat belt violation. She was released after processing.

Gavin M. Scott, a 23-year-old male from Ewing, Missouri, was arrested on September 8, 2024, at 1:35 a.m. in Lewis County. Scott faced charges of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. He was released for medical treatment and later discharged.

Jeremy L. Archambault, a 49-year-old male from Ossipee, New Hampshire, was arrested on September 6, 2024, at 11:06 a.m. in Clinton County. Archambault was charged with being a fugitive from out of state for a felony offense. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.

Nyankoor K. Chuol, a 19-year-old female from Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested on September 6, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in Harrison County. She was charged with speeding (105 mph in a 70 mph zone), representing the license of another person, and minor in possession of alcohol. She was taken to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and later released.

Lee S. Chirino-Herrera, a 19-year-old female from Saint Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on September 6, 2024, at 10:44 p.m. in Buchanan County. Chirino-Herrera faced a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor warrant for a traffic offense of no financial responsibility and was also charged with not having a valid operator’s license. She was taken to the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and later released.

Kerri R. Moore, a 43-year-old female from Saint Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on September 7, 2024, at 10:21 p.m. in Buchanan County. Moore was charged with a felony warrant from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department for possession of controlled substances and an additional charge of no valid license. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was eligible for bond.

Pablo N. Tristan, a 28-year-old male from Bethany, Missouri, was arrested on September 7, 2024, at 10:49 p.m. in Harrison County. Tristan faced multiple charges, including misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, felony no valid operator’s license, speeding (64 mph in a 30 mph zone), failure to stop at a red signal, failure to have two lighted headlamps and no insurance. He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center and was placed on a 24-hour hold.

John T. O’Rourke, a 21-year-old male from Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on September 8, 2024, at 7:28 a.m. in Daviess County. O’Rourke faced charges for a misdemeanor warrant related to a no seat belt violation in Grundy County and an additional no seat belt charge. He was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail and was eligible for bond.

Post Views: 2,753