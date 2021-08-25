Nine area schools report student enrollment on first day of school

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Multiple area schools have begun classes for this academic year.

Milan C-2 began August 23rd with a first-day enrollment of 662 in kindergarten through 12th grade. That is made up of 355 students in the elementary school and 307 at the high school.

Green City R-1 began August 23rd with an opening day enrollment of 270 in preschool through 12th grade, which is down 10 from last year’s first day. The largest grade is ninth with 28 students. The smallest grade for Green City is the tenth grade with 13.

Laredo R-7 started August 24th with an enrollment of 44 in kindergarten through eighth grade, which was down three from last year. The largest grade is second with seven students. Kindergarten, first, third, and seventh grades each have four students.

Grundy County R-5 started its school year on August 24th with an enrollment of 128 in preschool through 12th grade. The enrollment for kindergarten through 12th grade is 118, which is the same as last year. The largest grade for Grundy R-5 is 10th with 19 students, and the smallest grade is eighth with five students.

Gallatin R-5’s opening day enrollment on August 24th is 593 in preschool through 12th grade. The enrollment for kindergarten through 12th grade totals 552, which is one less than last year. There are 269 students in preschool through fourth grade at the elementary school, 153 in fifth through eighth grades at the middle school, and 171 in ninth through 12th grades at the high school. The largest grade for Gallatin is first grade with 53 students, and the smallest grade is eighth with 36.

First-day enrollment for Linn County R-1 August 24th is 197 in preschool through 12th grade. The 11th and 12th grades tie for the largest grade, with each having 18 students. Linn County R-1’s third and fourth grades tie for the smallest grade, with each having 10.

Newtown-Harris R-3 has a first-day enrollment total on August 24th of 67 in kindergarten through 12th grade, which is an increase of one from last year. The largest grade is 10th with 11 students, and the smallest grade for Newtown-Harris is third with two.

Princeton R-5 has an opening day enrollment on August 24th of 335 in kindergarten through 12th grade, which is up 11 from last year’s first day. The largest grade is seventh with 37 students. The smallest grade for Princeton is second with 16.

North Mercer R-3 has a first-day enrollment on August 24th of 165 in preschool through 12th grade, which is a decrease of 10 from last year. The largest grade is third with 21 students, and the smallest grade for North Mercer is fourth with six students.

