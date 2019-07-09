Next “Coffee With a Cop” set for July 24, in Trenton

Residents can meet and visit with members of the Trenton Police Department during its next Coffee with a Cop program.

The event will be held at Hy-Vee on the morning of July 24, 2019, from 8 to 10 o’clock. The Trenton Police Department encourages residents to attend and ask questions about the department, special programs, or law enforcement in general.

Businesses or organizations wishing to host a future Coffee with a Cop or another meet and greet event should contact the Trenton Police Department at 359-5557 or 359-2121.