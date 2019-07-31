Newtown Saddle Club to host a multitude of activities this weekend

Several activities are planned at the Newtown Saddle Club Arena this weekend, August 5th through the 7, 2019. Everyone is welcome to Coltrain’s Mules and Furnish Farms Trail Ride and Fun Games Friday through Sunday.

Cattle events will be held Friday night at 7 o’clock. The events will include steer dobbing and doctoring as well as ranch and breakaway roping. David Stutzman of Rocky Timber Horse Training and Shoeing will provide the steers.

Trail rides will start Saturday morning at 10 o’clock. The rides are about 12 miles. Other activities scheduled Saturday are an obstacle course for riders and teams with wagons at 2:30 and games for riders and teams at 5 o’clock. The games will include donkey sorting, three-man and team barrels, cowboy switch, hide drag, Monkey in the Tree, a pantyhose race, egg and spoon teams and riders, and tag.

Coltrain’s Mules and Furnish Farms Trail Ride and Fun Games will end with cowboy church with Tom Rowland Sunday morning at 8 o’clock. There will be an open arena following cowboy church.

There are no admission or entry fees and a concession stand will be on site. Primitive camping with generators are welcome. Tack swap and vendors are welcome, with no setup fee.

More information about Coltrain’s Mules and Furnish Farms Trail Ride and Fun Games at the Newtown Saddle Club Arena this weekend can be obtained by calling Kevin Coltrain at 660-988-4006 or Bryan Furnish at 660-265-5842.