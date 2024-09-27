Newtown native Adrianna Allen serves at Navy Cyber Defense Command

Petty Officer 3rd Class Adrianna Allen, a native of Newtown, Missouri, is currently serving the U.S. Navy at the Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC). Allen, a 2021 graduate of Newtown-Harris R-III High School, credits her upbringing for instilling values essential for success both in her community and in the Navy.

“Growing up, I learned that having a good community is the key to success,” said Allen. “In the Navy, it’s important to respect the people next to you and maintain good relationships to achieve the mission.”

Allen enlisted nearly two years ago and now serves as an information systems technician. She was inspired by her brother’s service in the Army National Guard but chose the Navy due to a positive experience with its recruiter.

NCDOC plays a crucial role in safeguarding Navy networks from cyberattacks, executing defensive cyberspace operations, and supporting global power projection through proactive network defense.

Information Warfare (IW) professionals like Allen are integral to Navy missions worldwide. More than 60,000 IW sailors and civilians ensure the security of Navy cyberspace, communications, intelligence, and related fields, as emphasized by Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, commander of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR).

“Navy Information Warfare extends from seabed to space and is vital to the Navy’s success in competition, crisis, and conflict,” said Vernazza.

Allen expressed pride in her service and noted her nomination for NCDOC’s Blue Jacket of the Quarter, recognizing her commitment and professionalism.

“Serving in the Navy means being proud of where I am from and being ready for any task ahead,” said Allen.

She also thanked her sister-in-law, Skylar, for her support, especially through the challenges of boot camp, and her family for their continued encouragement.

