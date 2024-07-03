Newtown man sentenced to nine years in prison for fentanyl distribution

Share To Your Social Network

A Newtown, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court for his role in conspiracies to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri and to wire the proceeds of drug trafficking to Mexico.

Lucas Ryan Coltrain, 24, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark to nine years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Coltrain to forfeit $10,000 to the government, representing the proceeds he received from drug trafficking.

On Feb. 6, 2024, Coltrain pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from Oct. 27, 2020, to Jan. 24, 2023, and to participating in a conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to court documents, Coltrain distributed at least 5,662 fentanyl pills, pressed into pills that appeared to be prescription pharmaceuticals by members of a Mexican cartel. Coltrain’s Facebook message records show that he was receiving M30 pills “by the 1000s” and selling them for $40 a pill.

Coltrain admitted knowing that people were dying after taking the M30 pills, which he sold to friends. His sales continued even after the death of an acquaintance on July 17, 2021. Coltrain was hospitalized for a fentanyl overdose in August 2023, after he was released on bond in this case.

Coltrain admitted wiring approximately $10,000 to $15,000 to Mexico. Those wire transfers represented the proceeds from the distribution of fentanyl.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen A. Brackett. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Grundy County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department, the Trenton, Missouri, Police Department, the Northwest Missouri Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Mercer County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department, the Grundy County, Missouri, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and IRS-Criminal Investigation.

Post Views: 163

Related