A Newtown resident was hurt early Sunday when the car he was driving hit a deer on Highway 136 in eastern Mercer County.

Twenty-year-old Timothy Metcalf was taken to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville with moderate injuries.

The accident happened 12 miles east of Princeton on Highway 136 when the eastbound car hit the deer, came to a stop but then rolled backward into a ditch.

The vehicle was demolished, and it is unknown whether Metcalf was wearing a seat belt.

