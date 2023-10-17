Newtown man facing charges after alleged kidnapping

A Newtown man is facing multiple felony charges in Sullivan County following an alleged kidnapping incident on October 15.

Joshua Michael Allen, 22, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action, third-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, according to online court records. A judge has set his bond at $100,000, cash-only.

Court documents detail that Allen is accused of unlawfully removing a victim, whose identity remains confidential, without their consent, purportedly for the purpose of terrorizing them. The incident reportedly involved the use of a firearm.

Additionally, Allen is accused of physically injuring the victim by striking them with a weapon, which resulted in lacerations. He also allegedly exhibited a firearm in a manner that authorities described as angry or threatening.