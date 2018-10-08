Newtown man charged with felony manslaughter in Memorial Day crash that resulted in Trenton man’s death

A Memorial Day fatality accident at Trenton has now led to a felony manslaughter charge filed in Grundy County Circuit Court against the driver of a truck that, officers said, struck a utility vehicle at an intersection.

Online court information shows a charge of involuntary manslaughter was filed Friday, October 5th, 2018 by Grundy County’s Prosecuting Attorney against 22-year-old Ismael Garcia Toris of Newtown.

At the time of the accident, officers listed his last name as Garcia. He was the driver of a southbound truck that reportedly swerved but still struck the UTV operated by 79-year-old John Kuttler of Trenton. A law enforcement report stated Kuttler was southbound on 65, making a left turn onto 28th Street when he was hit from behind. Kuttler’s UTV rolled and landed in a ditch causing him to be ejected. Kuttler was flown to a Columbia hospital where he died four days later on June 1st.

Ismael Garcia Toris was charged in June with operating a vehicle in an alleged careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Online information shows a November 13th appearance in Associate Division of the circuit court.

Docket information for the involuntary manslaughter charge listed an arraignment in court Tuesday, October 9th with bond set at $20,000 cash.