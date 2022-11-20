Newtown-Harris to postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22 to honor Carolyn Reger

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Newtown-Harris R-III will postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in order to honor the memory of a long-time, beloved member of the community.

Carolyn Reger passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 22, at the Newtown Christian Church in Newtown, Missouri. A visitation is scheduled on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri.

Carolyn attended school in Newtown and was a star athlete during her playing days. She coached basketball and softball in the community and later attended Northeast Missouri State University (Truman State University) earning a Bachelor’s Degree in 1973.

Carolyn was a tireless supporter of the school and its students. She always made sure the students’ needs were met. If the school needed anything–bottled water, snacks, food, or school supplies–she was always there. Her generosity was felt by every member of the Newtown-Harris R-III community, and it will be greatly missed.

Finally, Carolyn was a lifelong Tiger. She enjoyed attending local sporting events and cheering on her favorite teams. Carolyn was quick to share a story about her playing days as well as talk about the current successes of the Tiger students and players. Due to her overall positive contributions to the school and community, the school’s FFA chapter made Carolyn an honorary member.

Carolyn Reger will be remembered fondly. Her impact on the community was extraordinary. She touched so many of our lives, and her ripples of spirit will continue to impact us into the future.

Newtown-Harris R-III will be in attendance on Monday, November 21, 2022, for a regular day of school. This previously scheduled school day will be the only day of attendance for the students, teachers, and staff next week. Based on future weather events this winter, a make-up day will be determined at a later date.

Winter sports and activities will take place on Monday and Tuesday afternoons as scheduled.

Tuesday’s previously scheduled MAP/EOC Incentive Reward Day will be postponed to a later date.

If there are questions or concerns, please contact Dr. Matt Copeland at the school at 660-3794-2245, by call/text at 660-341-3844, or by email: [email protected]