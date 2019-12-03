Newtown-Harris school closed due to bed bugs

Classes were canceled again today for the Newtown-Harris School as a professional exterminator is expected today after a school employee discovered evidence of bed bugs in a single location of the high school building. Superintendent

Lucas McKinnis sent a letter to parents Monday providing an update on the situation. After the bed bugs evidence was discovered on Sunday, school was called off Monday to begin what was described as a thorough investigation. McKinnis noted there was no additional evidence of bed bugs in the school building. Because it’s possible that some bugs are in the building despite the school district safeguards and other procedures, it was decided to cancel class today at Newtown.

McKinnis reports a professional is to be in the school today to treat lockers, classrooms, common areas, and buses. He also asked parents to check their children and items like backpacks, clothing, and shoes. McKinnis noted there’s no reason to believe the bed bugs spread to any students but it’s best to check and make sure.

The letter states school officials will be reviewing the safeguards in place while pursuing new and appropriate avenues to deal with such issues in the future.

