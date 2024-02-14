Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education to meet Wednesday evening

Share To Your Social Network

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will discuss Ozark Schools Benefits Association insurance plans. The board will meet in the high school Family and Consumer Sciences room on February 14th at 7 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include school board walk-through dates, partnerships and cooperatives for 2024-2025, a summer enrichment program survey for parents and staff, Glendoris Crownover donations for winter weather and the playground fund, a snow day makeup day, staff evaluations, E-Rate applications, and the Sullivan County Education Foundation. There will be a discussion on the elementary basketball coach and cheerleading sponsor, a roof evaluation, Classwize classroom management software, and cost-saving ideas.

Updates are to be given on the Clean School Bus Grant for an electric bus, a School Safety Grant, the school calendar, the Missouri United School Insurance Council, school buses before an inspection, the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, and the legislature.

The agenda for February 14th’s Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting includes a closed session for personnel and student matters.

