Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education to meet on August 13

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing before its regular meeting on August 13, 2021. The hearing will start in the high school Family and Consumer Science classroom that night at 7 o’clock.

During the regular meeting at 7:15, the board will discuss lunch prices and plans for reopening.

Other items on the agenda include a drug testing coordinator, an implementer model and a speech-language pathologist provider, the Parents as Teachers program, the migratory and English as a Second Language coordinator, transportation drivers, and a bus agreement with Princeton. There is also to be a discussion of a food storage and delivery plan through the cafeteria, the Annual Secretary of the Board Report, computer usage policies, and handbooks.

An executive session is planned for the Newtown-Harris Board of Education’s meeting on August 13th for personnel and student matters.

