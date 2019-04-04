Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education to meet Monday

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will discuss insurance quotes from the Ozarks Schools Benefits Association at its meeting on Monday, April 8, 2019.

The board will meet in the high school Family and Consumer Science classroom that evening at 6 o’clock.

Items on the agenda include extracurricular trips, cooping, a Washington Leadership Conference presentation by FFA members, graduation, the senior trip, high school credit recovery, and elementary summer school, vo-tech students for next school year, and approval of Scott Smith for the kindergarten through 12th-grade art/elementary library position.

An executive session is planned for personnel matters.