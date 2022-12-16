Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education announces results of meeting on December 14, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 audit on December 14th. Conrad and Higgins, LLC provided the audit.

Superintendent Doctor Matt Copeland reported the overall message was that the district is spending the money it receives. However, it needs to build up more reserves as it moves forward, especially with rising costs, inflation, and a chance for continued recession.

The board approved awareness of Missouri United School Insurance Council cybersecurity insurability. MUSIC requires Newtown-Harris to take action by July 1 to keep its premiums consistent with past years. The premiums would increase five-fold if the district fails to make the recommended changes.

MUSIC asked that the district put seven controls in place. They are multi-factor authentication, a backup air gap of student records, creating a cyber incident disaster recovery plan, endpoint detection and response, increased training and planning for staff, secure email filters, and configurations, and implementing privileged access account security measures.

Newtown-Harris Technology Director Rob Koon told Copeland the district is within the range to have those in place and implemented in the next few months.

The board approved the Missouri Association of Rural Educators’ open enrollment resolution. The resolution opposes any legislation providing for open enrollment in Missouri public schools of non-resident students.

It was reported that with a supermajority of Republicans in the House and Senate in Jefferson City, it is believed this is the year for open enrollment to be pushed through the legislature. It was noted there are some positives to open enrollment, but there are many negatives to small rural districts like Newtown-Harris. The Missouri Association of Rural Educators and other educational organizations, such as the Missouri Association of School Administrators, are opposed to open enrollment.

Missouri Consultants for Education was approved as a service provider for district policies, regulations, and forms.

The board approved substitute teacher list additions. They were Melba Fordyce and Sierra McCormack.

Use was approved of the Educational Service Cooperative. The cooperative leverages high volume discounts with more than 50 schools participating for purchases related to school districts on paper products, athletic equipment, school supplies, and other school items. The cost is $250 due at the end of January.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education issued district report cards to schools last week. Copeland said the report card shows Newtown-Harris is strong and healthy. Some key points include improving proportional attendance above 90%, the average teacher salary, scores above 20, and English Language Arts and Math are proficient and advance numbers to the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan goal of 80%.

Coryell Roofing evaluated the district’s five roofs earlier this month. An official report will be given using an A through F grading system. The company will also provide financial options based on the needs presented. The company partners with districts to meet their individual needs.

Community Building Solutions will provide a no-cost assessment, quote, and rough plan that covers costs, a timetable, and financing options. The construction trades business is currently working with area districts.

Will’s Law was discussed. The legislation was passed in May. The law requires districts to have a plan in place for students prone to seizures or epilepsy. There is a required training module that is required for staff members who work with students who fit that description.

DESE recently released the training module. Staff members who need the training will complete it before next month’s board meeting.

Senate Bills 681 and 662 were passed in May and go into effect starting next year. The purpose of the legislation is to inform stakeholders about the literacy-related components of Senate Bill 681 and to support stakeholders in making decisions about literacy instructional practices that meet the requirements of that bill.

Districts are waiting on complete guidance from DESE. However, it was reported Newtown-Harris is equipped to handle the initiatives.

In talking with other superintendents, it was suggested Copeland look into investing some of the district’s money in 90 and 180-day certificates of deposit. The district can place close to $100,000 with rates ranging from 4.38% to close to 5%.

After the semester break, the district will park vans at the bus and elementary parking lots. Copeland said the students have been parking better in the school lot since he spoke to them about it.

Copeland called the Veterans Day Celebration a success, and it had one of the largest turnouts in recent years. He challenged the student body by saying someone sitting in the bleachers would one day serve the country. Montana Pingel has signed her papers to commit to the Army National Guard upon completion of high school.

The district took elementary school students to the Next Gen Assembly Collaboration with Grundy County R-5 on November 30th in the morning, and high school students went in the afternoon. The students heard a positive social-emotional message from the husband and wife presenters related to decision-making, social media safety, and respect for self and others.

Related