Newtown-Harris Board of Education to meet tonight

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will discuss the purchase of a math curriculum at a meeting on July 13th. The meeting will be in the high school Family and Consumer Sciences Room at 7 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include an extra milk price for the future as well as approval of gas and diesel bids, a Title 9 compliance coordinator, a drug testing coordinator, organizational membership, a Special Education Core Assurance/504 Plan, and a Princeton bus mechanic agreement payment. The board will also set a tax rate hearing and hear a legislative update.

An executive session is planned for the Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting on July 13th for personnel matters.