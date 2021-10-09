Newtown-Harris Board of Education to meet on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A facilities and grant update will be given at the Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education meeting next week. The board will meet in the high school Family and Consumer Science Classroom October 12th at 7 o’clock at night.

Other items on the agenda include the FFA National Convention, parent-teacher conferences, and reports from Kindergarten Teacher Susanne Crawford and on the FFA. An executive session is also on the agenda for the Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting October 12th for personnel matters.

Related