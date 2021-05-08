Newtown-Harris Board of Education to meet on Monday

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will consider approval of the salary schedule next week.

The board will meet in the high school Family and Consumer Sciences room on May 10, 2021, at 7 o’clock in the evening.

The agenda also includes extracurricular trips, new board member training, summer personnel, and programming dates, and facility, grant, federal programs review, policy, and legislative updates. An executive session is also listed for May 10th’s Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting for personnel matters.

