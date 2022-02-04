Newtown-Harris Board of Education to meet on February 9th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will receive insurance, school calendar, and legislative updates next week.

The board meeting is scheduled to be in the high school Family and Consumer Sciences classroom on February 9, 2022, at 7 pm.

If there is inclement weather, the meeting may be held virtually. Superintendent Doctor Lucas McKinnis can be contacted for a link to join the meeting if it is held virtually.

Other items on the agenda include a Princeton football coop presentation and discussion of the cooperative agreement, graduation, the senior trip, trip approval review, and the Safe Return Plan. The agenda for the Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting on February 9th also includes an executive session for personnel matters.

