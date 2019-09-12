Newtown-Harris Board of Education to hold community meeting on 4-day week

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved after-school program contracts, the Local Program Compliance Statement, and the substitute list Monday. Policy updates were also passed.

There was a discussion on how to move forward with the elementary school boiler.

Superintendent Lucas McKinnis thanked the staff for its “excellent” handling of a lockdown last week. He said the district locked down as a precaution after it received a report about the escape of a prisoner from the jail in Princeton. It did not last long, as the Sullivan County Sheriff told the school he did not think the escapee was in the area.

McKinnis noted the lockdown led to the re-establishment of the Safety Committee. He is also looking into a school safety grant to make changes to the building.

A teacher committee has been established to address concerns regarding a potential transition to the four-day week. The first community meeting on the matter is being planned for late October.

Newtown-Harris is making repairs to the greenhouse to house incoming plants. The district is also switching to District Continuous Improvement for its professional development program.

A Self-Assessment Practice Profile will be completed during a Professional Development Day on Friday, September 13. Physical Education teacher Ty Stillwell passed the test for his bus license on his first attempt.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares