Newtown-Harris Board of Education take action on personnel matters; set last day of school and graduation

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education took action on Wednesday, April 14 on several personnel matters.

Special Education and Process Coordinator Jerry Kiger’s resignation was accepted. Josie Hinkle was hired as the kindergarten through 12th-grade special education teacher and process coordinator.

All classified staff members were rehired with the board approving an increase in hourly pay for bus drivers on trips to $11 per hour.

The addition was approved of a STEM club to junior high/high school clubs.

Board members were sworn in. The board reorganized with Lynn Shelton as president, Jeanie Faulkner as vice president, and Justin Oaks as secretary.

Principal Amy Carlson shared several upcoming events at Newtown-Harris. The district’s spring music program is on April 20th at 6 o’clock in the evening. Prom will be Friday at 6 o’clock in the evening. A band recital will be on May 6th.

Missouri Assessment Program and End of Course testing will be from April 28th through May 12th.

The senior’s last day of school will be May 7th, and graduation will be May 14th. The last day of school for Newtown-Harris is scheduled for May 21st.

Superintendent Doctor Lucas McKinnis reported the district is looking for companies to replace the elementary school roof. He hopes to have pricing options for the May meeting.

A federal programs on-site review is planned for April 30th. McKinnis will have the results at the May meeting.

The salary committee has met a couple of times to discuss pay increases. Recommendations will be presented in May or June.

McKinnis attended a federal funds webinar. The plan is for the money to be deposited into Fund 2 for salaries.

Newtown-Harris is reviewing a new student information system from Common Goal. McKinnis noted it is used by several school districts in North Missouri and may be a viable replacement for PowerSchool. He will have more information in the coming weeks.

The board discussed the use of multiple vendors for online/virtual coursework, facility updates, and professional development plans for staff regarding curriculum writing. Other topics discussed included potential staff openings.

