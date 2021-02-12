Newtown-Harris Board of Education take action on personnel at Thursday meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education took action on personnel items Thursday evening, February 11th.

Amy Carlson was rehired as the kindergarten through 12th-grade principal for the 2021-2022 school year. Board Secretary Joni Oaks’s resignation was accepted.

The board discussed the athletic cooperative with Grundy County R-5, insurance updates, an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 2 funds update, school calendar options, graduation, a senior trip, a policy regarding emergency cancellation, and a legislative update.

Principal Amy Carlson reported parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for March 15th.

Superintendent Lucas McKinnis reported Newtown-Harris continues to monitor the weather for the safety of students and staff.

