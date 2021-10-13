Newtown-Harris Board of Education hires new personnel, sets date for parent-teacher conferences

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved hiring and substitutes October 12th. Molly Norman was hired as a paraprofessional. Substitutes approved were Jasey Wollenzien and Cindy Hartman.

The board also approved the Local Compliance Plan for Special Education.

Superintendent Doctor Lucas McKinnis reported the roof was completed and is in better condition.

Work was scheduled to start on doors October 13th, but the work could be delayed until October 14th due to weather.

McKinnis has met with the Salary and Insurance Team and plans to meet with the Student Focus Team. He said the meetings have been constructive and helpful to the Newtown-Harris School District operation. He looks forward to continued communication.

Principal Kim Palmer reported on Book Blast, sponsored by the Books Are Fun company. The goal is to put at least one book in the hands of all elementary students—possibly as many as 10 books.

The Canadian Pacific Railroad will present a safety program next week. Fire prevention week is planned for early November.

Newtown-Harris’s Veterans Day program is tentatively scheduled for November 11th at 10 o’clock in the morning.

Palmer said professional development September 20th focused on priority standards and student learning objectives. Professional development for October 25th is to include the presentation of information on required topics of the district’s homeless policy, disciplining students with disabilities, and hazing.

Parent-Teacher conferences will also be held October 25th.

