Newtown-Harris Board of Education discuss back to school procedures

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education the night of Thursday, July 16th discussed back to school procedures for the 2020-2021 school year. It was decided Superintendent Lucas McKinnis would create a plan, which can be amended as needed after review.

The board approved MFA as the district provider of diesel and unleaded fuel. McKinnis reported the fuel will be provided at a retailer price. A dairy bid was also approved from Anderson Erickson that involved different prices for various items.

The board approved counselor Rachael Spence as the 2020-2021 district drug coordinator, McKinnis as the Title 9 district compliance coordinator, and part-time positions of substitute bus drivers, custodians, kitchen staff, and teaching positions.

An FFA trip to Macon was approved for Battle of the Chapters August 6th.

The tax rate hearing for Newtown-Harris was set for the evening of August 10th at 6:45.

McKinnis reported the audit date is July 28th. Teachers are scheduled to report to school August 19th, and students will report August 24th.

He said the summer crew last week cut hedges, scrubbed outside of the gym, cleaned gutters and floors, fixed cafeteria tables, made bookshelves, and painted.

Gutters and downspouts have been completed by Miller Construction.

