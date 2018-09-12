Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves tutoring contracts

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education at a meeting Monday evening approved selling old basketball uniforms. Uniforms from the 2008-2009 season will be auctioned at the homecoming basketball game December 14th during an athletic department fundraiser.

The board approved extracurricular out-of-state travel for yearbook ad trips to Centerville and Corydon, Iowa. Superintendent Doctor Kim Johnson says a decision on the marching band trip to Centerville, Iowa for Pancake Days was tabled.

The 21st Century After School Tutoring contracts for 19 individuals was approved as well as the 2018-2019 testing calendar; Missouri Ethics Commission Policy and Resolution Agreement for 2018-2020; and multiple Missouri Consultants for Education Policies, Regulations, and Forms.

The board determined that bus driver days would be docked for absent days.