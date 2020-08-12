Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves re-opening procedures; meal prices increased

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education the evening of Monday, August 10th approved reopening procedures for staff and students. A Grundy County CARES Act agreement was also approved.

Meal prices were increased by 10 cents. The increase applies to all student and adult breakfasts and lunches.

Superintendent Lucas McKinnis was approved as the Migratory and English as a Second Language Coordinator.

Transportation drivers were approved. Ron Hall, Jerry Kiger, and Sandy Busick will have regular routes, and Linda Hague, Danny Busick, and Tim Tucker will be substitutes.

The board accepted resignations from Counselor Rachael Spence and Librarian Mary Jane Collins.

Other items approved included the Annual Secretary of the Board Report, research to practice as a speech language pathologist provider, student and employee handbooks, the computer usage policy, the Parents as Teachers Program, the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, and the Conflict of Interest Policy.

