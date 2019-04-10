Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves new insurance carrier

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved the district’s health insurance provider as well as salary increases at its meeting Monday evening.

Ozarks Schools Benefits Association will be the health insurance carrier for the next school year. Insurance rates increased by eight point six two percent with Blue Cross Blue Shield to be the district’s new insurance provider. The district will provide health care for certified staff through the Ozarks Schools Benefits Association and a plan through Blue Cross Blue Shield at the district’s cost of $571.86 per month.

The base salary for certified staff was raised by $2,000 and a three percent salary increase was approved for non-certified staff. The board approved hiring Scott Smith for the kindergarten through 12th-grade art and elementary library position.

Senior graduation was approved for 10 seniors pending completion of district requirements. The senior trip itinerary was approved with the senior class to go to the Lake of the Ozarks May 13th through 17th.

Extracurricular trips approved included the third through sixth-grade field trip to Hannibal May 22nd and the sectional track meet. The Hannibal trip will include a tour of Cameron Cave.

Vo-tech students Ryan Metcalf, Blake Meyer, and Coy Miller were approved to attend the North Central Missouri Career Center for next school year. High school credit recovery and elementary summer school will be held at Newtown-Harris June 3rd through 21st.

Schuyler County R-1 Superintendent Robert Amen presented information about the four-day school week and his experiences.

FFA members presented information on the World Leadership Conference to be held in Washington, D. C. June 3rd through 9th.