Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves lunch prices

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved price increases for meals at a meeting Thursday evening.

The cost of breakfast for kindergarten through sixth grade for the 2018-2019 school year will be $1.50, lunch for kindergarten through sixth grade will be $2.15, seventh through 12th grades, breakfast will cost $1.60 with lunch costing $2.30. Adult breakfast will cost $2.15, and adult lunch will be $2.50. Breakfast, lunch, and snack milk will be 35 cents.

A policy on school lunch requirements was amended and adopted. Amendments to the policy will allow students to charge a maximum of $50 for school breakfasts and lunches. Students exceeding that amount with an unpaid balance will be placed with an alternative meal of a peanut butter sandwich, fruit, and milk until the outstanding balance is paid in full.

The board approved Kristy Blanchard and Lynn Shelton as substitute teachers. Kindergarten through 12th-grade counselor Rachael Spence was approved as the Migratory and English as a Second Language Coordinator.

Transportation drivers were also approved with Ron Hall and Sandy Busick driving regular routes. Jerry Kiger and Danny Busick were approved as substitutes. Tim Tucker was approved for regular routes and as a substitute.

The board approved the 2017-2018 annual secretary of the board report with ending fund balances of $594,114.83. The unrestricted fund balance was 36.45%, which was up from last years of 30.73%.

The board approved faculty, staff, and student handbooks and computer usage policy.

The Parents as Teachers program and the Missouri Evolution Model for certified staff and administrators were approved for the 2018-2019 school year.

The Missouri Consultants for Education was approved as the superintendent evaluation tool.

