Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves employee health insurance plans and senior trip to Branson

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education on March 15th approved paying $575.08 toward employee health insurance plans. Insurance will continue through the Ozark Schools Benefits Association. Superintendent Lucas McKinnis reported that the district offers seven plans, and insurance costs are less than last year. Employees can upgrade to a PPO plan, but they may have to pay some out of pocket.

The board approved the school calendar as voted on by staff. The first day of school for Newtown-Harris is scheduled for August 24th, and the last day is planned for May 26th, 2022.

Other items approved included FFA competition trips, the senior trip to Branson, employee contracts, hiring Megan Brown as a school counselor, the county hazard mitigation plan, and volunteer Laura Craft.

Principal Amy Carlson reported the juniors would take the ACT at the end of the month.

She congratulated Cale Miller for being named the 2021-2022 Area 3 FFA first vice president.

McKinnis announced all high school students are scheduled to take CPR classes for certification with the Sullivan County Health Department on April 1st.

