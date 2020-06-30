Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves deficit budget, looks for ways to cut spending

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education has approved the 2020-2021 budget. Estimated revenues total $1,656,423, and projected expenditures are $1,666,809.55. That leaves a deficit of $10,386.55.

Superintendent Lucas McKinnis reports Newtown-Harris is undergoing a shift in staff population, as there are new teachers, and other teachers retire. The district also saw costs it does not anticipate repeating, including those regarding heating systems and new financial software.

He says the district also expects a decrease in payments at the beginning of the fiscal year because of the withholding of state funds related to budget shortfalls within the state budget regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. That will reduce revenues, at least temporarily.

Newtown-Harris is looking for ways to cut spending while offering students a quality education. The district plans to keep spending as low as possible and maximize revenues.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares