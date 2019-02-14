Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves amended calendar for this school year

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education voted Wednesday evening to amend this year’s school calendar for makeup days due to inclement weather.

Superintendent Doctor Kim Johnson reports Newtown-Harris has missed 13 days this school year so far, and 10 will be made up. She says makeup days include February 18th, March 22nd as an early out, April 22nd, and the rest at the end of the school year. The last day of the school year for Newtown-Harris is now scheduled to be May 29th, and it will be an early out. Parent/Teacher Conferences were moved from March 14th to 21st. Early dismissal for prom was also approved for April 12th at 12:22.

The board approved several extracurricular trips. The trips included the Middle School and Ensemble Contest at Northwest Missouri State University of Maryville Saturday, the junior high choir trip to Columbia April 15th, and the senior trip to Lake Ozark May 13th through 17th.

A voting section was put on Newtown-Harris’s website for community, staff, and student input regarding cooping high school basketball for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. Anyone with questions on the initiative should contact the school district office.

In an executive session, Johnson’s superintendent contract was extended through the 2020-2021 school year. Dustin Freeman’s kindergarten through 12th-grade principal contract was also extended through 2020-2021.