Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves 15 teacher contracts

The Newtown-Harris Board of Education has approved 15 teacher contracts for the next school year and accepted two resignations.

Those resigning at the end of the current school year are music instructor Ethan Stewart and the 7th through 12th-grade social science teacher Nathan Hopkins.

The 2019-20 school calendar was adopted by the Newtown Harris board. Superintendent Kim Johnson is researching the possibility of going to a four day school week for 2020-21 at Newtown-Harris. Superintendent of the Schuyler County R-1 School, Robert Amen, is scheduled to meet with the Newtown-Harris board on April 8th regarding the structure of their four day school week.

Reports were presented during a recent meeting at Newtown. Andrea Luper presented information on the 7th through 12th grade English curriculum, Sam Miller discussed the curriculum updates for the third and fourth-grade classroom and the school Principal shared highlights of the elementary basketball season and tournament.

The school Superintendent also provided a legislative update on bills involving education.